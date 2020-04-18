Pocatello man whose home was destroyed by fire accused of assaulting firefighters

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man whose mobile home was destroyed by fire Thursday allegedly assaulted firefighters, according to police.

Eddley Michael Poston, 41, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault on firefighters. Pocatello police officers arrested Poston at the scene of a fire that destroyed his mobile home on South 5th Avenue. Officers say he allegedly attacked firefighters trying to put out the blaze.

An officer conducting traffic control spoke with Poston near the fire as he was attempting to enter his girlfriend’s SUV, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Poston said he had locked his keys inside the SUV and wanted police or firefighters to help him get inside and when the officer said they couldn’t help him he got upset.

Poston then reportedly grabbed a long piece of metal and pliers before smashing out a window to get inside. Officers noted Poston began yelling at three firefighters before throwing the metal their way. One firefighter had to jump aside to avoid being it.

Firefighters told police Poston yelled at them several with expletives for not helping him get inside the SUV, according to court documents. The firefighters told police they wanted to press charges against Poston for the alleged attack.

Once being told he was under arrest Poston dropped the pliers and officers placed him into handcuffs. He was then treated for a cut on his hand from breaking the SUV window.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but Pocatello Police Department Lt. John Walker said it seems suspicious. According to court documents, the mobile home is considered a crime scene and arson investigators were called.

One person was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center as result of the fire. Officials have not identified the individual and could not comment on their condition.

Poston appeared before Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark Friday who set his bail at $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.

If convicted, each count of aggravated assault on firefighters holds up to 10 years in prison and or a $10,000 fine.