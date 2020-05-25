Applications for Idaho’s Super Hunt drawing now being accepted

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Super Hunt winners get the best of the best by being able to hunt any open hunt in Idaho for the species they draw, and keep hunting, general or controlled hunts, until they tag an animal. No license is needed to enter a Super Hunt drawing for either residents or nonresidents.

The first drawing will be for eight elk, eight deer, and eight pronghorn and one moose hunt. One Super Hunt Combo entry also will be drawn that will entitle the winner to hunt for all four species – elk, deer, pronghorn and moose. The deadline to enter the first drawing is May 31, and winners will be notified by June 10.

A second drawing will be for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, and one moose hunt. Another Super Hunt Combo entry will also be drawn. The entry period for the second drawing is June 1 through August 10, with winners notified by August 20.

Hunters may enter the drawings at license vendors, Fish and Game offices, online or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

For more information, including frequently asked questions and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page on Fish and Game’s website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt.