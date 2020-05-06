Lori Daybell’s mother and sister believe children are still alive, say Lori would not harm them

IDAHO FALLS — Lori Vallow Daybell’s mother and sister believe Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan are still alive, but they are unsure where the missing children are.

The duo spoke about the case publicly for the first time in an interview with CBS News Wednesday morning. They say Daybell has never showed resentment for the kids, who have not been seen since September.

“She’s invested her whole life in those children,” said Janis Cox, Daybell’s mother. “We know there’s another whole side to this – we just don’t know what it is. But we know her.”

Cox says she is “positive without any doubt” that Daybell did not harm JJ and Tylee. The mother is charged with two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child and is in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail. Media outlets around the world have been covering the case for months.

“I have to see my family slaughtered on the news every day. This mob mentality calling for Lori be hung in a public square basically is what it feels like,” said Summer Shiflet, Daybell’s sister.

When asked why they have not asked Daybell where the children are, Shiflet said they are not able to.

“She can’t tell us. She’s in jail. Everything’s recorded. She can’t discuss anything about the case,” she said.

Watch the entire report in the video player above and click here for the comprehensive coverage on the Daybell case.