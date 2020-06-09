ISP investigating crash on Highway 20 near St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 east of St. Anthony at milepost 353.

EastIdahoNews.com is waiting for official information from ISP, but multiple witnesses say several semis and a pickup were involved.

It occurred near the Fall River bridge between Chester and St. Anthony Monday afternoon.

The condition of the passengers is unknown, but traffic is blocked in both directions. Avoid the area.

We will post more information when it is available.