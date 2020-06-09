TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
51°
clear sky
humidity: 62%
wind: 19mph SSW
H 48 • L 44

ISP investigating crash on Highway 20 near St. Anthony

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at

Share This
Photos: Courtesy Melody Winters

ST. ANTHONY – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 east of St. Anthony at milepost 353.

EastIdahoNews.com is waiting for official information from ISP, but multiple witnesses say several semis and a pickup were involved.

It occurred near the Fall River bridge between Chester and St. Anthony Monday afternoon.

The condition of the passengers is unknown, but traffic is blocked in both directions. Avoid the area.

We will post more information when it is available.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: