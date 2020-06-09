UPDATE: Human remains found at the Daybell home

UPDATE:

Rexburg Police Sgt. Gary Hagen confirms human remains have been found at the home of Chad Daybell in Fremont County.

The remains have not been identified.

Additionally, police have confirmed Daybell has been taken into custody for questioning, but not arrested or charged.

Several backhoes have also been spotted at the residence.

More details are expected to be released later today.

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

Chad Daybell has been taken into custody.

Multiple witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com they saw several officers pull him over about one mile south of the Daybell home in the 4000 block of 1900 East around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a baseball cap, gray button-up shirt and blue jeans. Witnesses say he got out of his silver SUV, was placed in handcuffs and put into a police car.

Daybell’s vehicle is currently parked on the road surrounded by deputies, but he is no longer at the scene.

READ: The major players and timeline in the disappearance of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Police have not released any information about the apparent arrest.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.

Courtesy Brittany Chapple

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

ORIGINAL STORY:

SALEM — Numerous police officers are serving a search warrant at Chad Daybell’s Fremont County home.

Fremont County Sheriff deputies, Rexburg Police officers and the FBI arrived at the house on the 200 block of 1900 East around 7 a.m. The warrant from the Rexburg Police Department is sealed so it is unknown what information officers are trying to obtain.

Numerous roads around the home are closed and drivers are being re-routed. The media is being asked to remain in a staging area. Nobody has been taken into custody and police tell EastIdahoNews.com they will be on the scene for hours.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker confirms the agency’s Evidence Response Team is assisting Madison County with the execution of a search warrant.

This is the second major search performed at the Daybell home. Law enforcement removed 43 items from the house during a multi-agency raid on Jan. 3. Officers searched a shed and used metal detectors, probes and rakes to go over several portions of the yard.

Tammy Daybell, Chad’s first wife, died suddenly at the Salem home in October. Chad and his new wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, are being investigated by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection to the death. Lori Daybell’s two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, have been missing since September, and Lori is in the Madison County Jail on two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Eric Grossarth is at the scene. We will post updates as we learn more.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com