Desertion charges dropped against Lori Vallow Daybell

REXBURG — Two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children against Lori Vallow Daybell were dismissed Thursday.

The change to Daybell’s charges come three weeks after police discovered the remains of her two kids, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, buried on Chad Daybell’s property. On Monday evening, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood filed two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence against Lori Vallow Daybell.

Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Marcia Murdoch asked Wood to take on the case as it ties in closely with the charges in Madison County.

Court records indicate Daybell is still charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt of court.

The misdemeanor charges, as well as the felony charges dismissed, were originally filed when police arrested Daybell in Kauai back in February. Police then extradited her back to Rexburg in early March.

Chad Daybell is also charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Police did not arrest Chad Daybell until they discovered the remains of the children.

Police say the couple conspired to “willfully and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.” The evidence is the remains of JJ and Tylee, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for Lori Vallow Daybell next week has been canceled. Her next court appearance is scheduled in Fremont County on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11.