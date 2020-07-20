Man involved in police pursuit, standoff sentenced to jail

REXBURG — A Rexburg man who fled from a traffic stop and barricaded himself inside his home will spend time in jail.

Tyrell Fisher, 27, took off from deputies to his home in the Hibbard area on March 27. While there, Fisher ran inside and refused to come out. As part of a plea agreement, Fisher pleaded guilty to felony eluding and misdemeanor battery. On July 13, District Judge Steven Boyce ordered Fisher to spend at least 30 additional days in jail and spend four years on probation.

Initially, Fisher had been charged with felony second-degree kidnapping for dragging a woman out of the home against her will. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the charge. Boyce also gave Fisher two and a half to five years in prison but suspended the sentence for jail time and probation. A one-year jail sentence on the misdemeanor charge was also suspended.

Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com described the unusual police chase involving Fisher, the woman allegedly kidnapped and the brief stand-off. The incident began when Fisher’s father called 911, reporting he tried getting into the house while threatening the woman.

Fisher then led deputies on a chase and at different points, he slowed to five mph before stopping multiple times to speak with law enforcement.

In addition to his sentence, Boyce ordered a one-year suspension of Fisher’s driver’s license and ordered him to pay $1,403 in fees and fines.