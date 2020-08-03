3 people injured in Wyoming food truck explosion

AFTON, Wyoming (SVI News) – Authorities are investigating a food truck explosion in Afton, Wyoming.

Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg told SVI News the Cowboy Cookin’ food trailer at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds caught fire around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

“We received word of an explosion,” Romberg said. “Upon arrival, we found that one of the food trucks was on fire.”

The initial investigation pointed to a build-up of propane inside the trailer as a possible cause, Romberg said. After someone tried to light the pilot light, it exploded. The Afton Volunteer Fire Department quickly put out the fire.

“There were three people injured. Two of them were life-flighted (to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls) for major burns. The other was treated and released for minor burns,” Romberg says.

Romberg says the food truck was heavily damaged and was removed from the area.

The investigation is now closed. Though Romberg says fairgoers can resume normal activities, he did convey his concern for those affected.

“It’s just an unfortunate incident,” he says. “We are thankful for everyone’s help and those who responded to the scene.”

Star Valley EMS and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted Afton Police Dept. and Afton Volunteer Fire Department in responding.

An account has been set up at the Bank of Star Valley to help the families with impending medical bills. The Bank of Star Valley has locations in Afton, Thayne and Alpine.