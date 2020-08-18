Arby’s restaurant opening in Rigby next month

RIGBY – Construction crews are working hard on a new Arby’s restaurant in Rigby.

General Manager Matthew Kearl tells EastIdahoNews.com the 2,100-square-foot building will open in the space right next to Good 2 Go at 445 Farnsworth Way on Sept. 14.

“Our plan right now is to do a soft open for about four weeks and then do a grand opening,” Kearl says.

A specific date for the grand opening has not been determined, but it will include prizes and giveaways for customers.

Kearl says the Rigby store will feature a different layout than other Arby’s locations, including stained concrete on the floor, an open ceiling with trusses exposed and a new color scheme.

“Good 2 Go got the (open ceiling idea) from us, and we got the concrete floor from them,” says Kearl.

Crews busy at work on the new Arby’s in Rigby. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The idea behind the new layout is to give it the look and feel of the first Arby’s restaurant that opened in Boardman, Ohio in 1964.

Kearl says the menu’s appearance will also be a little different, but what’s on the menu will be the same as any other location.

“We’re going to have a full menu. We’re not going to be doing breakfast,” he says.

The menu includes a variety of sandwiches, wraps, sliders and curly fries, along with dessert and drink items. Some of the signature items are the smoked house brisket, corned beef Reuben or loaded Italian sandwich, along with a greek, roast beef or roast turkey gyro.

Arby’s is a co-venture with Good 2 Go, which opened last month. Kearl says it’s been in the works for several years.

“Opening a store in Rigby is something the owner’s always wanted to do. He’s been watching the area and really liked this location. Then he and Good 2 Go got together and said, ‘Let’s do it,'” Kearl says.

The owner, Ray Pocock, also owns the Rexburg store. Kearl has been managing the Rexburg location for several years but will be managing the Rigby store exclusively once it opens.

Since the Rigby store was announced, Kearl says the response from the community has been positive. The plan is to eventually open another Arby’s restaurant in eastern Idaho.

“We’re excited to be here and we’re hoping that we get a good turnout (on opening day),” says Kearl.

Arby’s in Rigby will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday with an 11 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday.

Kearl will be at the Rigby location Tuesday taking applications and doing interviews between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.