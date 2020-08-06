Man sent to prison after attacking family

BLACKFOOT — A Shelley man will go to prison after he broke into his neighbor’s home, hit a woman and repeatedly cut a teenager.

On July 27, District Judge Darren B. Simpson sentenced Jorge Jesus Magdeleno, 29, to six to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony aggravated battery and felony burglary.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed felony charges of battery with intent to commit a felony, first-degree kidnapping, a persistent violator enhancement and use of a deadly weapon enhancement. Misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting arrest were also dismissed.

This week, EastIdahoNews.com obtained the affidavit of probable cause, which gives details on the incident.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 1, Shelley police officers rushed to a reported fight at a trailer home on Oak Street. When officers arrived, they heard a man yelling and breaking windows, according to the affidavit. The officers found Magdaleno inside the house alone and placed him into handcuffs.

Investigators showed up to the neighboring trailer, which had blood on the door. Fearing someone inside was hurt, officers went inside and found more blood on the floor and walls.

A woman who lived in the trailer told investigators Magdeleno and another man knocked down the door looking for a woman they believed lived in the home. The men went from room to room, looking for the woman they said lived there.

The woman said the men tried taking a baby from the home with a knife. The men gave her back the baby and hit her in the back of the head. As this happened, a 15-year-old boy got involved, according to police reports.

The woman ran from the home with her baby and called 911. She said she could hear screaming from inside.

“We are going (to) kill you,” the men yelled, according to police reports. “We are going to find you and kill you, and we are going to kill your children.”

When this happened, the 15-year-old told investigators the men hit him on the head. While holding a box-cutter style knife, the men continued to attack him.

At one point, the teen told investigators one man yelled he would shank him. The men continued to try to stab the teen. At one point, the teen blacked out briefly and stopped moving.

“He’s dead, he’s dead,” the men said, according to the teen in a written statement.

When the teen moved again, one of the men grabbed the knife and kept trying to stab him. After a struggle, the teen got away and ran to a neighbors house.

He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with several cuts and bruises.

Police identified Magdeleno as one of the suspects. However, court documents do not give any indication on who the other man involved is.

Magdeleno will also have to pat $8,791 in fees and fines.