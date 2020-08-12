WATCH: Yellowstone issues warning with video about how aggressive bison might be right now

MOOSE, Wyoming — Beware of the bison – especially this time of year.

That’s the message from Yellowstone National Park and if you want proof that the gentle-looking animals can be aggressive, look no further than the video above.

It was posted on the Yellowstone Twitter account Wednesday with a warning to visitors.

“Bison mating is still going on in #Yellowstone. Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous. Always keep your distance — 25 yards from #bison & elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife,” the tweet reads.

There have been several close encounters with animals at the park this year. Last month, a woman fell as a bison charged toward her and a man. In video of the encounter, bystanders can be heard yelling, “Play dead!” as others try and distract the bison. The bison appears to sniff the woman and walks away.

On July 6, a black bear entered a campsite in the northern part of the park and bit a woman on the arm and head. The bear also nipped the hand of a child before eating some of the group’s food. The animal was killed due to how comfortable it was around humans.

On June 25, a 72-year-old California woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after being gored multiple times by a bison at Bridge Bay Campground. Park officials say she approached within 10 feet of the animal multiple times to take its photo.

A few weeks earlier, on May 20, a bison knocked a woman to the ground near Old Faithful Upper Geyer Basin after she approached too closely. She did not need serious medical treatment.

Yellowstone National Park officials remind all visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.