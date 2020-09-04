Major intersection to close next week for roundabout construction

AMMON — Construction of a new roundabout will close a major thoroughfare in Ammon next week.

Jody Butler of Mountain Valley Construction says the intersection at East Lincoln Road and Crowley Road (45th) will be closed from 6 a.m. Sept. 8 through Sept. 16.

Crews will be removing the road surface and building a new roundabout with curb and gutters, Butler says.

The road closure will heavily impact traffic in the area, especially for those attempting to get to Thunder Ridge High School.

The intersection at First Street and Crowley Road has been closed since July and is also impacting traffic in the area.

Crews advise drivers to plan alternative routes and avoid the area.