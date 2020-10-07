7 Questions with Emmy: Interviewing and singing with Dr. Oz

It’s time for 7 Questions with Emmy and today she is speaking with Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Dr. Oz has a nationally televised talk show but says his passion is practicing medicine. Emmy asks him why he wanted to be a doctor, his favorite childhood memory, who has been his favorite interview and what is his favorite junk food.

At the end of the conversation, Emmy asks Dr. Oz to wish her brother a happy birthday and the doctor takes it a step further!

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

If you’re wondering what “7 Questions” is, read more about it here and if you have an idea of someone Emmy should interview, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

