Biz Buzz: Auction company relocates to make room for new Maverik truck stop

BIZ BRIEF

POCATELLO

As Maverik moves in, Prime Time Auctions gearing up for expansion project

Courtesy Tanner Hernandez

POCATELLO – A new Maverik truck stop is being built in Pocatello.

Construction is already underway at the site formerly occupied by Prime Time Auctions at 3400 South 5th Avenue. Maverik confirmed the project is happening but has not provided any additional information. Prime Time Auctions owner Tanner Hernandez tells EastIdahoNews.com the new business is slated for completion in April.

“They’re pouring the foundation today (Wednesday) for Maverik,” Hernandez says. “It will be a bigger store and will have availability for semi-trucks to go through, campers and people with trailers.”

The demolition of Prime Time Auction’s 2,500-square-foot building was completed Wednesday. We will post more information about Maverik when it is available.

Meanwhile, Hernandez says his business moved into property across the street several weeks ago.

“We’re excited to have Maverik as a neighbor in the area. The whole south side of town is ready for something like this and I think it will help Pocatello,” says Hernandez.

Prime Time Auctions is a company devoted to helping businesses, government organizations and individuals sell their unwanted items. The company catalogs and promotes equipment, tools, lumber and many other items on their website for people to bid on. The winning bidder can then make arrangements with the seller to go pick it up.

Prime Time Auctions currently has an active American Falls estate auction on its website and it hosted a surplus auction for the city of Pocatello last month.

RELATED | City of Pocatello surplus auction underway

“It’s a regional resource and Pocatello is a central place. We work with a lot of people out of Utah and Wyoming, Burley and Idaho Falls,” Hernandez says.

Prime Time Auctions got its start in 1978 on Idaho Highway 30 under the name Auction Way. Hernandez’s parents, Juan and Angie Hernandez were the original owners.

It was then called Family Store for several years before acquiring the name Prime Time Auctions in 1997. The business moved to South 5th Avenue about 15 years ago and stayed there until their recent move across the street.

An expansion project is in the works in their current space. The details are still being worked out, but Tanner says they’re hoping to open the expanded building next spring.

“We’ve got several ideas we’re working on for expansion,” he says. “Some things are slowing us up with COVID and how busy everybody is, but we’re working through all of our options now.”

Prime Time Auctions is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit the website or Facebook page to learn more.

Courtesy Tanner Hernandez

BIZ BITS

Camping World opening in Pocatello soon

POCATELLO – Camping World is expanding its footprint in eastern Idaho with a store in Pocatello. General Manager Richard Sharp tells EastIdahoNews.com in an email the new store is slated to open Dec. 7 at 3855 Hawthorne Road. No further information was provided, but we will be speaking with Sharp directly during a tour of the building next week. A more in-depth story will be posted soon.

Idaho Falls Festival of Trees will be much more intimate this year, organizers say

IDAHO FALLS – Organizers are gearing up for the 46th annual Festival of Trees at the Shilo Inn Convention Center in Idaho Falls. The event kicks off Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting, but things will be a little different this year. Event President Kathie Hendrix says in a news release more than 30 decorated trees will be on display without the traditional live performances from local singing groups. Wreaths and other decorations will also be on display. Viewing of the display items will be by appointment only. Each of the items are being sold to benefit the Development Workshop. The theme for this year’s event is “A Christmas to Remember.” Visit the website or Facebook page for more information. You can also contact Misty Ashley at (208) 200-1189.

Fall River Electric board member earns national certification

Anna Lindstedt of Driggs earned her Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate | Courtesy Ted Austin

ASHTON – Fall River Electric board member Anna Lindstedt of Driggs recently earned her Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which represents over 900 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric providers in the United States. Fall River Electric’s by-laws require all board directors to complete certification as a cooperative director, which provides them with the essential skills required of co-op directors. Now that Lindstedt has completed her CCD, she can pursue the Board Leadership Certificate available through NRECA. Lindstedt is employed by Friends of the Teton River and has been in Teton Valley since 2004. She was elected last year from District 4, which includes the northeastern portion of Driggs, including the Alta area and north along State Highway 33 and east of North 500 West.

