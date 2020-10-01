Blackfoot man gets up to life for repeated sexual abuse of young child

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man could spend the rest of his life in prison after admitting to the repeated abuse of a 5-year-old girl.

Kilby Williams, 36, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of lewd conduct with a child. On Thursday, District Judge Darren Simpson sentenced him to spend between 20 years to life in prison. There were three of the 20-year to life sentences, but they are to run concurrently.

The sentence came after a binding plea agreement Williams made with Bingham County prosecutors, according to a news release.

“A majority of plea agreements are non-binding on the court,” Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cousins said in a news release. A non-binding plea agreement means that even if the judge does not follow the sentencing recommendations contained in the plea agreement the defendant cannot withdraw his guilty plea on that basis.”

In a binding plea agreement, if the judge does not accept the plea agreement, then the defendant can withdraw the guilty plea and take the case to a trial. In the binding plea agreement, Williams made with prosecutors, four additional counts of lewd conduct were dismissed. The agreement not only outlined the 20-years to life in prison but also took away Williams’ right to appeal the sentence at a later date.

The investigation into Williams began when a 14-year-old girl caught Williams sexually assaulting the victim in January. When confronted by investigators, Williams admitted to the abuse, which was graphically described in court documents.

The victim was known to Williams but not related.

Cousins said Williams put the blame on the 5-year-old girl and hearing voices in his head.

At sentencing, Simpson called the crimes “abhorrent conduct” with “no excuse,” according to the news release.

Additionally, Simpson ordered $12,666,50 in fees and fines be paid by Williams. Of that $5,000 is a civil penalty in favor of the victim.