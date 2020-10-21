Man in custody after chase and crash with unmarked police vehicle

IDAHO FALLS — A man is in police custody following a crash involving an unmarked police vehicle on 17th Street in Idaho Falls.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in front of Firehose Car Wash.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said officers attempt to pull over a dark blue vehicle on 1st Street between Holmes Avenue and St. Clair Road. The vehicle fled from police resulting in a chase.

The chase ended on 17th Street after a crash involving the vehicles driven by an officer and the suspect. It’s not yet clear exactly how the crash occurred. Following the crash, the driver was taken into custody for questioning.

More information is expected to be released later this evening.