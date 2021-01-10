Idaho Falls man sent to prison for robbery

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to prison Thursday for mugging a man who was trying to hire a prostitute.

Joshua Lynn Tews, 29, will spend up to five years in prison as ordered by District Judge Joel Tingey. Tews pleaded guilty to felony robbery as part of a plea agreement where a felony grand theft charge was dismissed. Tews will serve the sentence alongside a 2015 Twin Falls burglary case.

In July, police reports show a male victim was driving a white car during the day when he was suddenly cutoff by another vehicle driven by Tews, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Tews got out of the car, pointed a gun at the driver and demanded he give up all his money.

RELATED | Idaho Falls man charged with armed robbery

Tews reportedly took the man’s phone and keys. The victim got out of his car and the pair got into a fistfight. Tews is said to have hit the victim on the head with his pistol, took his wallet and left the scene.

A subsequent investigation revealed the victim had been attempting to meet a prostitute at the time of the robbery. Police also found text messages between Tews and a woman who was aware of what the victim had been looking for. She told Tews the victim was unlikely to call police because he was looking for a prostitute.

In addition to the time in prison, Tingey ordered Tews to pay $1,545.50 in fees and fines.

RELATED | A look at the sex trade in east Idaho from women who work it