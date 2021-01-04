New dates scheduled for Lori Daybell misdemeanor trial

REXBURG — Lori Vallow Daybell did not attend a virtual court hearing on misdemeanor charges in Madison County Monday morning.

While the felony charges surrounding Daybell have been in the spotlight, her misdemeanor charges are still pending. The charges came during the search for Daybell’s two children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

During the virtual hearing, Daybell’s attorney, Mark Means, said his client did not want to attend the proceedings that lasted less than five minutes. Means also submitted a waiver to a speedy trial.

Means, along with Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood and Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard, discussed when to schedule a jury trial on the misdemeanor charges. The trial is now set for Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 with a pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Daybell’s misdemeanor charges consist of resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

Prosecutors allege that on Nov. 26, 2019, Daybell lied to police about JJ’s whereabouts by saying the child was with her friend, Melanie Gibb, in Arizona. Daybell allegedly asked Gibb to lie to investigators and say JJ was with her.

The contempt charge stems from Daybell not complying with an order signed by Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins that required her to produce the children to the police or the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

On June 9, 2020, investigators found JJ and Tylee’s remains buried on Chad Daybell’s Salem property. Chad is the fifth husband of Lori and both face felony charges in Fremont County.

