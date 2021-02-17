LIVE: Daybell hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning

ST. ANTHONY — A virtual court hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the Chad and Lori Daybell cases.

The motion to compel hearing is set to take place via Zoom before District Judge Steven Boyce. In January, Lori’s defense attorney Mark Means filed a document demanding Special Prosecutor Rob Wood reply to his specific discovery request filed in December 2020.

“To date, the State has failed to provide any written response whatsoever,” Means wrote.

Wood submitted his own document in opposition to Mean’s motion to compel. Wood calls Means’ request for a text, emails and other information of conversations with a lengthy list of individuals associated with the case “unreasonable and oppressive.”

“Despite already receiving over 38,000 pages and 700 gigabytes of written and digital discovery, the Defendant now requests ‘work product’ materials that are explicitly non-discoverable,” Wood argues.

While the hearing is specifically tied to Lori, Chad is also on the docket with his attorney John Prior, according to court records.

The couple is charged with felonies related to the alterations, destruction and concealment of the bodies of 7-year-old Johsua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, two of Lori’s children. Investigators found the remains buried in the back yard of Chad’s Salem home in June 2020.

Watch the hearing live in the video player above. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story after court proceedings are complete.