Rigby man gets probation after pleading guilty to having child pornography

RIGBY — A judge placed a Rigby man on probation Monday after investigators found him to be using child pornography.

Colton C Williams, 38, will spend seven years on probation as ordered by District Judge Stevan H. Thompson. Williams previously pleaded guilty to a single count of felony possession of child pornography in exchange for prosecutors and defense attorneys recommending he be placed on probation.

In addition to the time on probation, Thompson suspended a five to 10-year prison sentence. If Williams cannot abide by the terms of his probation, Williams could be ordered to serve that time. Court records show Thompson also ordered Williams to pay $1,695.50 in fees and fines.

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Williams in January 2020 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators say a Tumbler account linked to Williams had been sending and receiving images of child pornography, according to court documents. Tumblr is a microblogging and social networking website that allows people to share images.

The task force then searched Williams’s house. At that time, other detectives questioned Williams and he admitted to receiving and sending child pornography of young girls, according to court documents.

Williams will have to register as a sex offender.

