Biz Buzz: Swap meet for local nonprofit kicks off Saturday

IDAHO FALLS

Weekend swap meet will help raise funds for D.A.R.E. program

Planet Doom parking lot, where the swap meet will take place. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – An ongoing effort to raise funds for a local nonprofit gets underway this Saturday.

Idaho Falls Bonneville County D.A.R.E. is partnering with Planet Doom, Las Papusas, JB’s Soda Barn, Fire & Smoke BBQ and dozens of other vendors for the 1st Street Swap Meet.

“Someone had the idea to do a swap meet every Saturday. We had a lot of good responses and feedback and people interested, so we decided to give that a go,” says Bryan Lovell, a board member for the organization. “We hope it becomes a spot where every Saturday people looking for (makeup, food, clothes) or other garage sale items will come and check it out and find it beneficial (while supporting a good cause).”

Up to 50 different vendors will be in the parking lot of Planet Doom at 680 1st Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Saturday now through mid-October. About 25 vendors are expected to be at this Saturday’s event, including Scentsy, Mary Kay, LulaRoe clothing, Avon and various food vendors in addition to the ones already located there.

D.A.R.E. is a police-officer led series of classroom instructions that teaches elementary and middle school students about the dangers of drug and substance abuse, avoiding peer pressure and preventing bullying, violence and other related topics. It’s been taught in schools throughout eastern Idaho since the early 1990s, and Lovell says it has a positive impact on hundreds of kids every year.

“It gives them a solid foundation and understanding at that age as they’re maturing to avoid these things that are unfortunately part of our society and our area,” he says.

Planet Doom, a haunted attraction, helps raise funds for the D.A.R.E. program during its regular season every fall. The idea behind the swap meet is to have an ongoing fundraiser in place for the nonprofit.

“Leaf Call over at Fire & Smoke BBQ came up with the idea,” Lonnie Wallace, one of the event’s organizers, says. “He eventually got in touch with Bryan, who wanted to start it up. I’ve been doing yard sales for years, so I’m really excited about this. That’s why I jumped on board.”

RELATED | New restaurant offers customers a taste of Louisiana-style barbecue

Steady growth in school districts over the years makes D.A.R.E. an increasingly important curriculum for students, Lovell says, and a portion of the proceeds from each swap meet will go towards classroom resources such as workbooks and prize incentives for student projects.

“Each vendor will be able to keep their proceeds. It’s the vendor fees from each meet that go towards (the D.A.R.E. program),” says Wallace.

Vendor fees are $30 per day.

Lovell and Wallace are hoping for a good turnout Saturday and are inviting those interested in being a vendor to reach out through the 1st Street Swap Meet Facebook page.

BIZ BITS

Local commission looking to fill vacancy

POCATELLO – The Historic Preservation Commission in Pocatello has a vacancy open for immediate appointment. Appointments are made with due respect to representation in the fields of history, architectural history, architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning, engineering, archeology and law. Applications from all interested citizens will be considered if no applicants meet these criteria. The vacancy is also open to Bannock County residents.

This volunteer City commission makes decisions and advises the City Council on a variety of historic preservation issues, including reviewing applications for permits for new construction or demolition within designated historic districts. Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. If you’re interested, contact the mayor’s office at (208) 234-6163. Applications for membership must be received by March 26.

Wes Deist Aquatic Center will close for repairs after fall swim season

IDAHO FALLS – The Wes Deist Aquatic Center will close to the public this fall for major renovations to its HVAC systems, which help control humidity and moisture within the facility. The repairs were originally planned to begin on May 1 of this year.

Supply chain and production issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the delivery of materials to begin those repairs and the timeframe to begin construction was moved back to the fall. The timing of the renovations will accommodate requests to allow schools to compete in the swim season. The pool is scheduled to close on Nov. 7 to begin replacing the current dehumidification system. The installation process will take several months.

The Parks & Recreation Department hopes to have the repairs finished and the pool reopened by next spring. For updates and schedules as the closure gets closer, patrons can check the Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation website.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT …

