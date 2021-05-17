One person hospitalized after crash on I-15

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating an injury-crash on southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello.

Police reports show Audra Faulkner, 23, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade.

Maryann Butler, 66, of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.

A semi-truck made a lane change in front of Faulkner, who swerved to avoid a collision, struck the back of Butler’s vehicle and rolled.

Faulkner was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot by ground ambulance.

The right lane was blocked approximately two hours.