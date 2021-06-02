More details emerge about a man wanted by police and what he’s accused of doing

IDAHO FALLS — A man wanted by police reportedly tried to intimidate a child sex abuse victim as prosecutors prepared for trial this month.

Deon Ellington Waynewood, 40, is a registered sex offender for a conviction in Colorado. The Idaho Falls Police Department announced Wednesday Waynewood is wanted for witness intimidation in an ongoing sex offense case in Bonneville County.

When authorities arrested Waynewood in April 2019 on charges of lewd conduct and sexual battery, he posted $150,000 bond and was released. The case stems from allegations that Waynewood sexually assaulted a young teenage victim between 10 and 100 times, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

RELATED | Registered sex offender arrested in Idaho Falls for lewd conduct

Waynewood’s trial was postponed for several reasons over the past year. He has claimed he belongs to The Moorish sovereign citizen movement and should not be charged under Idaho laws.

Prosecutors’ latest concerns were raised in a May 21 motion to revoke Waynewood’s bond. According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Waynewood showed up to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office on May 6 while prosecutors were meeting with the victim in preparation for a scheduled May 10 trial. There was a no-contact order already in place, preventing Waynewood from coming in contact with the girl.

“Waynewood was addressed by another prosecutor who explained that he could not be there and that if he had anything he needed to address, he needed to do so through his counsel,” the motion reads. “Waynewood argued the point for several minutes refusing to leave.”

While Waynewood argued with prosecutors, the victim had to be kept in a back office. Once Waynewood finally left, the Idaho Falls Police Department escorted the victim home.

“Prosecutors later learned from a witness that Waynewood had seen the victim’s vehicle parked in front of the office before he entered,” the motion to revoke bond reads. “The No Contact Order issued by the court against the defendant on July 22, 2019, prohibited him from stalking the victim or remaining within 900 feet of her. It appears that Waynewood has violated both of these provisions.”

RELATED | Police offer reward for information leading to arrest of wanted man

As investigators looked into the incident, they learned Waynewood has been in contact with a witness in the case. Based on what Waynewood is reported to have told the witness, prosecutors believe he is trying to gain sympathy from the witness or avoid prosecution in the case.

District Judge Dane H. Watkins agreed to revoke Waynewoods bond on Tuesday. Waynewood is scheduled to go to trial on June 15.

According to an Idaho Falls Police Department spokesperson, Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Crime Stoppers is offering a $750 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Waynewood’s whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and if you are interested in the cash reward, you’re asked to report the information to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Information can be reported anonymously and anonymous reporters can still receive the cash reward.

Waynewood’s criminal history in Bonneville County is extensive. In 2016 he violated a no-contact order. In 2015 he was convicted of enticement of children and unlawful access to schoolchildren, all misdemeanors. As part of his probation, he was supposed to have no contact with minors, according to court documents.