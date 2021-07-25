Man placed on probation for sexual battery of teenage girl

BLACKFOOT — A Pocatello man was sentenced for the sexual battery of a teenage girl.

Gabriel Anthony Robles, 23, was placed on two years of probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of sexual battery. Robles pleaded guilty in exchange for prosecutors to amend the charges from two felony counts of rape and to drop a felony count of lewd conduct with a child.

Magistrate Judge James Howard Barrett Jr. granted a withheld judgment in the case, meaning if Robles successfully completes probation, the charges could be removed from his criminal record.

The victim told investigators she would watch movies with Robles and the pair would engage in sexual intercourse on multiple occasions at a Blackfoot home. Under Idaho law, a minor cannot legally consent to sex with an adult, thus making it a crime, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A detective spoke with Robles and he said he knew the victim, played the games with her and they watched movies together. He said they did go into his bedroom to talk through “some troubles” she had and they would hug and cuddle.

Robles was not arrested but issued a summons to appear in court.

With the guilty plea, Robles admitted to fondling the teenage victim.

In addition to the time on probation, Robles was ordered by Barrett to pay $400 in fees and fines.