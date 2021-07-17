Police seeking identity of alleged thief

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who fled from officers last night.

The suspect, believed to be male, fled from Idaho Falls police and deputies on a red and white dirt bike in the areas around 17th Street and Boulevard, to 1st Street near Ammon Road and Lincoln Road.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, wearing a backpack, and the motorcycle is possibly stolen. Anyone with information about this suspect or any other crime is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling (208) 522-1983, report online at www.ifcrime.org or download the P3tips app to your mobile device.