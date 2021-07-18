Tips lead deputies to arrest man connected to stolen motorcycle

AMMON — A tip from the public ultimately lead Bonneville County deputies to arrest 31-year-old Timothy M. Potter for the alleged theft of a motorcycle.

Deputies learned from the public that a motorcycle may have been stolen by Potter on Thursday. They also learned he was staying with his girlfriend at a residence on the 700 block of Eve Drive.

Before deputies could investigate the residence they received a call to a theft-in-progress on Clary Drive where a man was attempting to push a motorcycle out of a yard. Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com, Potter had ditched the bike on Clary Drive after running from authorities during the previous night.

As Potter was retrieving the motorcycle, the witness who called police confronted him. Potter then fled to a waiting vehicle known to deputies as being tied to the suspect, according to a Bonneville County news release.

Deputies secured the motorcycle and identified it as a match to the one stolen on July 15.

Deputies were then able to locate the vehicle seen leaving the area on Clary Drive parked at the residence on Eve Drive where Potter had been staying. Deputies contacted the occupants of the home, eventually getting Potter to come out where he was taken into custody.

Potter was secured in a patrol car and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

While in route to the jail, deputies had to stop several times to adjust restraints on Potter as he was attempting to injure himself by hitting his head on the window and wrap the seat belt around his neck. Eventually deputies called an ambulance to check on Potter, who had to be restrained to a gurney because he continued to struggle with deputies.

Deputies ended up having to ride with Potter in the ambulance the rest of the way to the jail to keep him from hurting himself.

Potter was booked into jail for felony grand theft, burglary, and resisting arrest. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case and further potential charges are still pending, according to the release.