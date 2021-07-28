Suspect dies by suicide after leading authorities on vehicle chase

DRIGGS – A suspect took his own life after refusing to stop for authorities and leading them on a vehicle chase.

Teton County Sheriff’s Office in Driggs reports the ordeal began around 11:20 Tuesday morning when the suspect allegedly threatened someone.

At 4 p.m., deputies found the suspect driving a vehicle on State Highway 33 west of Tetonia. Deputies attempted to pull him over but he wouldn’t stop.

“The pursuit ended near 5000 West and 4000 North outside of Tetonia where the suspect stopped, exited the vehicle and took his own life by the means of a self-inflicted gunshot,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Office says.

The name of the suspect has not been released. The Tri-Counties Investigations Team has taken over the investigation.