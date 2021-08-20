Free Picnic at the Park happening Saturday to support Funland in Tautphaus Park

IDAHO FALLS — A kickoff event will be held Saturday as the city of Idaho Falls works to restore Funland in Tautphaus Park.

Picnic at the Park will be from 1-4 p.m. with family activities, a pie eating contest, food trucks, bands and free popcorn and cotton candy for the first 1,000 people.

For over a century, Tautphaus Park served as a home for Funland, an amusement park full of carnival rides and concession stands. It’s been in Idaho Falls since 1947 but has changed ownership multiple times and parts of it have gradually closed over the last decade. The city of Idaho Falls purchased the property in 2019 to restore the carnival. The Funland Restoration Committee was then created with eight community members.

“Funland will officially reopen in 2022, marking the 75th Anniversary of this beloved amusement park. We are still very early in the planning stages and much will depend on the support we get from the community,” a news release from the committee says. “Picnic at the Park is a way for the community to get their first look at the plans for Funland, and to show their interest and support for the preservation efforts.”

Merchandise and memorial bricks will be available for purchase with funds going toward the restoration.

More information, including proposed renderings of Funland, can be found here.