Semi driver accused of causing crash reaches plea

POCATELLO — A semi driver who was involved in a February crash that sent one woman to the hospital has accepted a plea deal and will be sentenced on Oct. 12.

Shane Ray Warr, 58, of Blackfoot, has agreed to plea guilty to aggravated driving under the influence, according to court documents. As part of the agreement, the Bannock County Prosecutors Office motioned to dismiss misdemeanor charges for an opened alcohol container and possession of a concealed firearm while intoxicated. Bear Lake County Judge Todd Garbett approved the dismissal.

Related | Falling asleep and alcohol contributed to 3-vehicle crash, police say

Warr was driving north on Interstate 15 from Malad on Feb. 3 in a semi truck when he crossed the median, crashed through two vehicle and plowed through the guardrail into a berm outside of the southbound lanes.

Debbie Akers, 54, of Pocatello, was driving her 2015 Chevrolet Suburban south on I-15 near mile marker 68 when her vehicle was struck by Warr’s semi. She was taken to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance, where she was treated for “severe and permanent injuries,” according to a civil suit filed against Warr and his employer, EC Distribution of Idaho, LLC.

Related | Semi driver, distribution company facing lawsuit for February injury crash

Warr, who originally entered a not-guilty plea, changed his plea to guilty on Aug. 2, according to court documents.

According to the non-binding plea agreement, the state will concur with the results of a pre-sentencing investigation. Warr and the defense, on the other hand, maintain the right to argue the PSI findings, or retract the guilty plea.

The PSI has been ordered completed and filed with the court on or before the Oct. 12 sentencing hearing.

District Court Judge Craig Naftz will also order retribution to the victims at the sentencing.

The penalty for aggravated DUI, according to court documents, includes up to 15 years in prison — with a mandatory minimum of 30 days.