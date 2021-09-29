Police: Man drove at dangerous speeds across east Idaho before being arrested at gas station

IDAHO FALLS — Court documents allege a man drove up to 120 mph from Pocatello to Idaho Falls before causing a scene at a local gas station.

An Idaho Falls Police detective in an unmarked SUV was in Pocatello when they spotted a black Kia that was being driven by Tyson Russell Landon, 38. The vehicle was traveling on Interstate 15 through Pocatello at dangerous speeds.

Documents show the detective reported Landon weaved through and cut off traffic so fast, he could not catch a license plate number to give to Idaho State Police. He eventually lost sight of the Kia.

As traffic got heavier near Blackfoot, the detective again observed the vehicle and was able to get a plate number. However, the Kia kept going over 100 mph and the law enforcement officer lost sight of Landon again.

When the Kia approached Idaho Falls, the detective spotted it again, weaving through traffic and driving on the interstate’s shoulder. The speeds continued to be over 100 mph until Landon reportedly cut off a semi-truck and took exit 116 to Sunnyside Road.

On a four-lane road with a 50 mph speed limit, the Kia sped up again, this time to 85 mph, as the detective was able to turn on his red and blue lights and sirens. Landon then sharply turned into the Maverik on Sunnyside and stopped at one of the far gas pumps.

RELATED | Man arrested at Maverik was doing over 100 mph on I-15, say police

“Landon immediately exited the vehicle and began yelling at me,” the detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “I told him to sit back down in the vehicle and he refused to comply. He kept stepping towards me aggressively while yelling at me … he began reaching behind his waist and I told him to show his hands.”

Landon allegedly also reached into the car before deciding to go inside the convenience store at one point, saying, “F*** you. I’m leaving,” according to court documents.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

As Landon kept being belligerent, the detective told him he was under arrest and went to his SUV to get a tactical vest and Taser. When Landon was ordered to the ground while the detective drew the Taser, he reportedly began to do push-ups in the parking lot.

Backup began to arrive and an ISP trooper cuffed Landon, who allegedly kept pulling away from police as they searched him for weapons. Landon was placed into the back of an Idaho Falls Police SUV where EastIdahoNews.com witnessed him screaming and thrashing around.

“A half-full bottle of vodka was located on the passenger seat (of the Kia),” court documents show. “An empty bottle of vodka was located on the floor in the front seat.”

A officer took Landon to the Bonneville County Jail. In court documents, the officer says on the way to the jail, Landon reportedly kicked the windows and banged his head on the windows and cage of the backseat. When they got to jail, the officer found scratches in the pattern of a foot and the bars covering the window glass were dented.

Landon was charged with misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, possession of an open container of alcohol by a driver, resisting arrest, attempt to flee or elude an officer and malicious injury to property.

Although Landon is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday and was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 9.