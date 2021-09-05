Man gets jail time and probation after teen reports sexual assault

IDAHO FALLS — A judge ordered a man to spend time in jail and on probation for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Jeremiah Dean Johnson, 24, was sentenced Monday to spend 24 days in jail. District Judge Joel Tingey also ordered Johnson to spend four years on probation. Johnson received the sentence after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child.

Johnson was initially charged with felony lewd conduct, but prosecutors amended the charge as part of a plea agreement. The plea agreement also stipulated prosecutors would recommend he be placed on probation.

Charging documents indicate Johnson sexually assaulted the victim in the Ammon Regal Edwards Grand Teton cinemas parking lot in 2016. While there, Johnson allegedly asked if he could touch the victim’s genitals and she said no. Johnson then proceeded anyway and asked the victim if she liked it, according to court documents.

Johnson was 19 at the time of the assault and the victim was 15.

In addition to jail time and probation, District Judge Joel Tingey ordered Johnson to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $1,295.50 in fees and fines.

Johnson has two months to complete the jail time, with the first seven days to be served consecutively.