Man killed on US-26 identified; GoFundMe created to help family

SWAN VALLEY — A Sugar City man who was killed in a severe crash on U.S. Highway 26 Friday has been identified by family.

Austin Williams, 22, was driving a 2001 Ford F250 west of Swan Valley when a tire blew causing him to lose control of his vehicle. As he passed into the opposing lane of traffic his vehicle was struck head-on by a semi-truck.

Family members say Williams had been married for a year to his high school sweetheart Shamra Williams, and had recently started his first job.

“Our hearts are aching more than words can describe and the pain is deep. The world lost an incredible man, son, brother, friend, and devoted husband,” a family member wrote on a GoFundMe page. “… You can only imagine what (Shamra) is now up against. His mom, dad (Amanda and Travis Williams) and 7 siblings will forever have a hole in their hearts as well.”

The GoFundMe page was created to help Shamra with financial expenses following the crash.