New Egyptian-themed coffee shop opens in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Terri Ireland has been a practicing Pagan for at least 14 years and enjoys sharing her passion for natural healing herbs, candles, tea, rock and crystal jewelry and other similar items through the Healing Hands Metaphysical store in downtown Idaho Falls.

Over the years, Ireland has often longed for a place where she could go at the end of the day to take her laptop and get a cup of coffee and a piece of pie.

“I couldn’t find any place in Idaho Falls where I could do that. There are some restaurants that stay open that late, but they’re not an internet cafe kind of vibe,” Ireland tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Through an unexpected turn of events, Ireland’s desires are now a reality. She opened her own internet cafe-style coffee shop earlier this week called The Egyptian. Steve and Jennifer Jones, the owners of Pop’s Ice Cream at 475 Park Avenue next door, decided to close last month and asked Ireland if she was willing to take over the lease.

“We know her just from being neighbors downtown,” Jennifer explains. “I can’t even tell you what prompted me to reach out to her. It just felt like the right thing to do. I messaged her and I was like, ‘Hey, you wouldn’t be interested in our space, would you?’ She was like, ‘Yes, as a matter of fact, I’m looking for more space.'”

Together they made arrangements to make the transition and Ireland is pleased with how things have turned out.

The coffee shop offers a variety of menu options, including coffee, ice cream, Italian soda and psychedelic water, which is a canned drink made from soda water, fruit juices and herbs like Kava Kava and Damiana.

“It’s trending all over social media. It’s for folks that don’t like to drink but still like to relax and loosen up. Its effects are similar to having a glass of wine, but no alcohol. I carry it in Healing Hands too,” Ireland says.

Some people drink tea with similar ingredients for the same reason, she says. In fact, she’s hoping to be able to offer that kind of tea soon.

The Egyptian also offers some light food options, like breakfast sandwiches and soup.

There’s a door that opens into the back of the building and she’s working to tear out some walls so it will eventually connect to her metaphysical store on B Street.

“It just popped into my head to go with a black and gold theme and get a lot of Egyptian decor,” says Ireland. “It adds to the metaphysical, mystical vibe (at Healing Hands).”

And with a downstairs basement, Ireland says there’s so much potential to add more seating and expand the space in the future.

She’s excited about the possibilities and looks forward to watching it grow.

“It’s a casual place to come for introverts to gather together alone,” she says, laughing.

Pop’s Ice Cream closed down last month and is now the home of a coffee shop called The Egyptian. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Jennifer says Ireland’s takeover of the lease couldn’t have come at a better time and the reason for the closure of Pop’s was the “culmination” of several factors.

The couple opened the ice cream shop several years after opening Exodus Escape Rooms a few doors down. Jennifer was working a full-time job while trying to manage both businesses with her husband. As the duo struggled to manage Pop’s, the escape room was becoming increasingly popular.

This led the Jones’s to open a second escape room on 17th and Ammon Road last month in the Eagle Pines Plaza behind Cast Iron.

“In the middle of all that, I got pretty sick and was diagnosed with lupus (a disease where your immune system attacks healthy tissue instead of fighting infection),” says Jennifer. “That was really the catalyst for all of it.”

Jennifer has since quit her job so she and her husband can focus solely on the escape rooms.

“I think this is going to be a great transition to The Egyptian that Terri is opening. I think it’s a fantastic spot for the coffee shop she’s got planned and the treats she’s going to bring in to go with them. She’ll do really well there,” Jennifer says.

Though Pop’s Ice Cream signage is still up at that location, that’s expected to change soon. Ireland is inviting you to drop in and give the new storefront a try.

The Egyptian is open with limited hours this week, but starting Nov. 1, will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.