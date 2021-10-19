Suspect charged with murder after man dies from injuries in home invasion

REXBURG — A Jefferson County teen is now charged with first-degree murder after a man died in a home invasion last month.

The first-degree murder charge was filed Tuesday against 18-year-old Pierre Lake after 65-year-old Ralph Brian died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Oct. 8. Lake is also facing charges of felony attempted first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft.

Lake is also accused of trying to stab Brian’s wife, Karen Brian, to death. She survived her injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Ralph and Karen Brian

With the first-degree murder charge, Lake could face the death penalty. Madison County Prosecutors have 60 days from the time Lake enters a plea to decide if they will or will not seek capital punishment.

Court documents show Lake allegedly shot Brian in the head and stabbed Karen multiple times during the Sept. 20 home invasion at a mobile home in Madison County.

Lake reportedly told his brother before the shooting he was going “to go ‘cap’ somebody,” according to court documents.

The day after the incident, investigators found Lake at his Jefferson County home and took him into custody. He told investigators he went into the Brian’s home and attacked Karen with a knife, stabbing her multiple times and shooting Brian “point-blank” with the Brian’s own revolver, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Court documents do not indicate a motive for the crime or whether Lake knew the Brians.

A preliminary hearing for Lake that was scheduled for Tuesday is now set for Nov. 10. He remains held in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail.

Although Lake is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.