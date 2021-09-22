Man charged with attempted murder following home invasion, bail set at $1 million

REXBURG — A Rigby man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, burglary and grand theft after a couple was shot and stabbed in their Madison County home.

Pierre G. Lake, 18, appeared in court via Zoom from the Madison County Jail for the first time Wednesday. Magistrate Judge David Hunt read the charges Lake faces and set bail at $1 million.

Lake is accused of entering the mobile home of Ralph and Karen Brian off North 12th West around 5 a.m. Monday. Lake allegedly shot Ralph in the head and stabbed Karen in the face, neck and/or arm, according to the criminal complaint read by Hunt. Following the incident, Karen was able to call 911 for help and Madison County deputies arrived.

Lake was arrested Tuesday evening at his Jefferson County home. He admitted to the crimes, according to Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood. During the court hearing, Wood argued that Lake’s bail should be $1 million.

Ralph and Karen Brian | Courtesy photo

“I would note that the defendant, after being taken into custody, made a full confession to these crimes,” Wood said during the hearing. “We believe he is extremely dangerous and we believe he has every reason in the world, if he was to bail out, to flee.”

Jim Archibald, Lake’s attorney, argued that bail should be $100,000 as this is an attempted murder case and not an actual murder investigation. Hunt denied the request, set the higher bail and told Lake if he is able to post bond, he cannot leave Madison County.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, prosecutors allege Lake committed burglary and grand theft by using a gun belonging to the Brian’s “with the intent to deprive (them) of property.”

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 6.

As of Tuesday, Ralph Brian was in critical condition and Karen Brian was in fair condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. When asked for an update Wednesday, a hospital spokeswoman told EastIdahoNews.com she “has no releasable information on either person.”