Couple accused of stealing checks from mailboxes reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A man and woman have reached plea deals with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and will each face sentencing for two charges of grand theft.

Michael Darwin Guidi, of Salt Lake City, and Rachel Lynn Mcentire, of Springfield, Missouri, have agreed to plead guilty to two felony charges of grand theft each. In exchange, a third felony charge against each will be dismissed.

Guidi, 44, and Mcentire, 41, were arrested on Sept. 20 following calls to police reporting a man and woman taking items from mailboxes in the Mink Creek area of Bannock County.

A caller reported the suspect’s vehicle as a Dodge Durango with Missouri plates. Officers located the vehicle a short time later traveling south on Interstate 15 and initiated a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, officers found three separate checks belonging to other parties.

The checks were written for $1,485, $127.62 and $25.

While she was in custody, deputies from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office discovered an outstanding arrest warrant for Mcentire out of Springfield, Missouri. She was wanted for first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Guidi and Mcentire each entered guilty pleas at preliminary hearings on Nov. 8. Both are scheduled to be sentenced by District Court Judge Rick Carnaroli in January.

Each charge of grand theft carries with it a potential prison sentence of one to 14 years and fines up to $5,000.