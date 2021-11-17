Family says Montana man vanished in Idaho on Thanksgiving road trip

CHALLIS — Family says a Montana man vanished in Idaho while on a road trip to visit family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Michael “Mike” Lopez last texted his daughter Lacy Lopez on Wednesday when beginning a road trip from his Missoula, Montana home to visit her and family in southern California. While on his way, Lopez planned to stop by and visit a friend in Caldwell, but he never made it.

“We are just at a loss at this point,” Lacy said.

Lacy contacted Mike’s friend, who assumed he had possibly got the weekend wrong.

By Sunday, Lacy realized something was wrong.

With her dad was missing, Lacy contacted authorities in Montana who determined his phone last pinged Wednesday in Challis near U.S. Highway 93 and 11th Street. Montana investigators notified the Custer County Sheriff’s Office about the missing man and they began searching.

“I am seven months pregnant and it was going to be his first grandbaby,” Lacy said. “He is so excited to be a grandpa and we’re all really sad.”

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said as of Tuesday afternoon they have no new information or leads in the search for Lopez.

Lopez was believed to be driving a green 1999 Dodge Ram 2500. The pickup truck has a Montana license plate, 771170B, a topper and a number of stickers on the passenger window.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Lopez is asked to call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 879-2232.