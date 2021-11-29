TODAY'S WEATHER
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Pet of the Week

Sherlock is a 4-year-old Border Collie. He is great at tricks and loves to fetch.

He knows how to sit, shake, and spin. He prefers being the only animal in the household but he is such a lover and gives the best kisses!

Meet Sherlock at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.

