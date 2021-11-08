Rexburg Chamber of Commerce announces new President/CEO

REXBURG — The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce announced Janalyn Holt will begin serving as President and CEO next year.

Holt is replacing Christopher Mann, who announced his retirement in September.

Holt grew up in Sugar City and graduated from Sugar-Salem High School before attending Ricks College. She continued her education at BYU in Provo, then graduated from the University of Utah, where she met and married her husband, Bill Holt. They have four children.

The Holts have owned and operated their own business for 12 years. She has volunteered many hours in planning and executing community events.

“She is ready and excited to get to work for Rexburg area businesses,” a Chamber news release says. “She appreciates the support of the membership of the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce and looks forward to the growth and success of the Rexburg Chamber and sharing with the community what the Chamber can do for them.”