Warrant issued after man on release refuses drug and alcohol test

POCATELLO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Pocatello man awaiting trial for drug charges after he allegedly refused to provide a drug and alcohol test sample.

Stephen Lee Plant, 30, was arrested on July 12 after officers investigating a burglary found him in possession of methamphetamine. He was released on his own recognizance with court services on Aug. 30., according to court documents.

One of the stipulations in his release was court-ordered drug and alcohol tests.

After refusing to provide a urine sample for testing on Sept. 22, Plant did not show up for mandated check-ins on Oct. 1, 6 and 20, according to a pretrial release violation affidavit. His release was revoked on Oct. 27, and a warrant for his arrest was issued the following day.

Plant was one of three men believed to be tied to a construction site burglary that took place over July 4th weekend.

One of the men, Travis James Schmidt, was sentenced to seven years of probation on Oct. 28 after reaching a plea agreement.

RELATED | Man who stole tools from worksite sentenced to probation

The third, Marcus Lee Steed, is in police custody at the Bannock County Jail after an arrest warrant was issued for failing to appear in court. He too was released on his own recognizance.

He was also charged with an additional grand theft felony after being found driving a stolen vehicle. That charge has since been dismissed.

Marcus Lee Steed | Bannock County Jail

RELATED | Man awaiting trial for grand theft found in stolen truck

While a grand theft charge against Steed related to the job site burglary remains active, according to court documents, charges against Plant stemming from the burglary have been dismissed following a motion by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

If found guilty, Plant would face up to seven years in prison and $5,000 in fines for the possession of a controlled substance felony charge. Steed would face one to 14 years in prison and $5,000 in fines for his felony charge. He is scheduled for a jury trial on Feb. 22.