Another pedestrian hit in Rexburg

REXBURG — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Rexburg in the wake of a similar incident that killed a Brigham Young University-Idaho student earlier this month.

The latest crash happened Thursday after 6 p.m. at 3rd West and 4th South, Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com. Hagen says a vehicle hit a woman, and she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.

The latest condition of the woman, whose name has not been released, was not immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of Thursday night’s crash. Hagen said the driver of the vehicle who hit the woman is cooperating.

“I was waiting for an opening, I went and drove and as I turned left, I was only going like 15, and I heard a hit noise which freaked me out because I was like, ‘there’s no way that was a car,” the driver of the car told BYU-Idaho Scroll. “How did something hit the side of my car?’ So I stopped immediately got out and saw that she was just there. She had a bump on her head. I don’t know her name. But I just went and I called 911 as soon as I could, and I just checked in with her.”

The earlier crash happened the evening of Dec. 1 as Briggs Robert Kline, 22, was in the crosswalk on South Center Street and 7th South. A 62-year-old driver stuck Kline, and Kline died a couple of days later at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The Dec. 1 crash remains under investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.