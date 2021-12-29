Lori Vallow Daybell subpoena hearing postponed

ST. ANTHONY — District Judge Steven Boyce postponed a motion hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell Wednesday due to the recent removal of her privately hired attorney Mark Means.

The purpose of the hearing was to hear from attorneys representing the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Both parties were seeking to modify or quash subpoenas previously filed by Means. Daybell’s former attorney had suggested she was being manipulated by the department and the church, which led him to initially file the subpoenas.

Daybell’s appointed public defender Jim Archibald suggested the hearing be postponed because he wanted to speak to his client about the recent changes in representation.

“Last night and seeing the court order, disqualifying Mr. Means, I’m wondering about what Mrs. Lori Vallow Daybell understands about this hearing,” Archibald said in court Wednesday.

Daybell is currently committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare after being deemed incompetent to assist in her own defense. Archibald said he understands Daybell watches the hearings while in a state mental health facility and she may just be learning about Means’ removal.

During Wednesday’s brief hearing, Boyce also discussed the potential resolution to the subpoenas without holding a future hearing.

Archibald did not sign the subpoenas originally issued by Means, and Boyce indicated the subpoenas could be resolved outside of court.

A date for a potential new hearing was not scheduled.

Daybell and her husband Chad face multiple crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. The charges are in relation to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

