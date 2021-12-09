Man allegedly involved in shootings over multiple days

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County man was involved in multiple shooting incidents, deputies say.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office got a call on Nov. 22 about someone shooting on the 1100 block of East 1140 North. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, deputies spoke with Edward P. Casteel, 30, who had a black 9mm handgun. Casteel told them he had been cleaning his jammed gun and fired a shot to ensure it worked properly.

Investigators also spoke with Casteel’s father on Nov. 22, who said his son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and occasionally did not take his medications. Casteel had recently spent five days in a behavioral health center and was released. No charges were filed for the Nov. 22 incident.

RELATED | Police arrest man after shooting incident in Blackfoot

On Dec. 2, the Blackfoot Police Department got called around 8 p.m. at the Good 2 Go convenience store on East Aiport Road for another shots-fired call. When police arrived, they found a man and woman were sitting in a car when a suspect with a beard got out of a dark-colored sedan, made unknown statements and fired a handgun at them. The victims drove away when the man kept the handgun pointed towards them.

Police reports show investigators found a spent 9mm shell casing at the scene of the shooting.

The shootings did not stop there.

On Dec. 3, authorities were called to the 1100 block of North 1130 East near Shelley. Witnesses said they saw a man in a dark sedan shoot at a house. One witness reported seeing the suspect with a beard yelling, “I’ll shoot him in the f****** head” before firing.

Deputies also found a spent 9mm shell casing outside the home. The person inside was not hurt.

As law enforcement investigated, deputies found a gray Toyota sedan with a Texas license plate and Casteel behind the wheel. Deputies spoke with Casteel, who said he had shot at the gas station on Dec. 2 and outside the house on Dec. 3. He directed them to the 9mm gun inside the car, according to court documents.

“Edward made various statements about both shooting incidents that involved seeing individuals that ‘disappeared’ or feeling someone touch him and turning to find no one present,” a probable cause statement reads.

Deputies took Casteel into custody, and Bingham County prosecutors charged him with felony aggravated assault and felony shooting towards an occupied dwelling.

A preliminary hearing for Casteel is scheduled for Dec. 16 at the Bingham County Courthouse.

Although Casteel is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.