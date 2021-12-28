Man arrested for stealing checks from mailboxes wanted in Missouri

POCATELLO — A Salt Lake City man arrested in Pocatello in September is wanted in Missouri for a probation violation.

Michael Darwin Guidi, 44, was arrested after he stole checks from mailboxes in the Mink Creek area. He has since been charged with three counts of felony grand theft and reached a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to two of those charges with the third, along with a persistent violator enhancement, dropped.

RELATED | Man and woman accused of taking checks from mailboxes, charged with grand theft

Court documents show that Guidi has an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Missouri for violating probation tied to a second-degree assault charge.

He signed an extradition waiver on Dec. 7, according to the documents, and is being held at Bannock County Jail on that charge, along with the local thefts.

At the time of his arrest, Guidi was with 41-year-old Rachel Lynn Mcentire, of Springfield, Missouri. She was found to have an outstanding warrant in Missouri as well.

RELATED | Woman charged with grand theft to be extradited for out-of-state crimes

Rachel Lynn Mcentire | Credit

Like Guidi, Mcentire has agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts of grand theft in exchange for a third being dismissed.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced on the Idaho charges — Guidi on Jan. 6 and Mcentire on Jan. 13 — in Bannock County.