Pocatello woman sentenced for multiple no-contact order violations, other crimes

POCATELLO — A woman who recently pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges and a felony violating a no-contact order charge, will now spend 200 days in prison.

Mari Coleen Anthony, 50, also received four years of felony probation, to go with a three- to five-year suspended prison sentence. She received her sentences from District Judge Javier Gabiola on Jan. 6.

Anthony received 43 days for burglary, 30 of which were suspended with the other 13 credited as time served. For two separate misdemeanor charges of violating a no-contact order, she received 365 days apiece, with 149 suspended and 16 days credited on each leaving her with 200 days to be served concurrently.

For a malicious injury to property misdemeanor, Gabiola sentenced Anthony to 180 days, with 149 suspended and 16 credited. For a probation violation, she received 84 days, 31 credited. A petit theft misdemeanor was dismissed.

As for the felony for a third no-contact order violation, Anthony was sentenced to a 120-day discretionary sentence, meaning her probation officer will have the authority to send her to prison for 120 days if she does not abide by probate restriction.

All told, she was ordered by the court to pay $5,065.99 in fees and fines. The prosecution was provided a 30-day window to file restitution requests for the malicious injury to property charge.

The victim of all three no-contact order violations, her former boyfriend, told officers after the first offense that he suffered from PTSD when, he said, Anthony drove past his home at high speeds firing bottle rockets in the direction of the home.

Anthony was arrested in May for that offense.

One month later, Anthony entered the same man’s home while he was asleep. He woke with Anthony standing over his bed.

She told officers that she was there to retrieve her dog, which she claimed had been with the victim.

Following her release from jail, Anthony was ordered to remain in contact with a probation officer. She failed to contact the officer and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

A felony charge for stalking was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.