Popular singing and dancing group returning to Idaho Falls for the first time in over 20 years

IDAHO FALLS —- After over 20 years, a popular group of singers and dancers are returning to Idaho Falls to perform on stage at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.

Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah is presenting the Young Ambassadors in a concert called, “Thank You For The Music,” on Saturday, Jan. 15. The performance will be a tribute to the inspiring music of our time, a news release for the event says.

The BYU Young Ambassador’s 90-minute production features iconic songs from Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, Guys and Dolls, Pippin, Mamma Mia, Hadestown, and 42nd Street. There are other songs featured as well, from Hollywood blockbusters and children’s movies, international hits from the Beatles, Queen, Carole King and BTS.

“They are just young and lively and full of energy and a lot of fun,” said Loretta Evans, a committee member for the BYU alumni association in Idaho Falls. “It’s family-friendly so anybody of any age can come.”

The BYU Young Ambassadors consist of 20 singers and dancers, five live band members, and a nine-person technical crew. According to their website, the Young Ambassadors offer local and regional performances, workshops with middle school and high school students along with service projects and outreach performances.

The Idaho Falls Chapter of the BYU Alumni Association will use proceeds from the show to provide financial aid to BYU students from southeast Idaho.

“We have given out what are called replenishment grants which are like scholarships,” said Evans. “Over the past two years, we’ve given out $20,000 in replenishment grants to BYU students from southeast Idaho.”

Evans said if there are people who cannot attend the event but would like to help students with replenishment grants, anyone can donate by clicking here.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event range from $18-$35. To buy tickets or learn more, click here