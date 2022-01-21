Utah man gets probation after pleading guilty to stealing checks from mailboxes

POCATELLO — A Salt Lake City man who pleaded guilty to stealing checks, including one apparently intended to pay for rent, has been sentenced to felony probation.

Michael Darwin Guidi, 44, received five years of felony probation from District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a Jan. 6 sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to two felony charges.

Two prison sentences of two- to three-years apiece were each suspended, and 120 days of discretionary prison time was applied to the probation.

Guidi reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office in October. Per that agreement, he pleaded guilty to the two felony charges of grand theft in exchange for a third grand theft charge being dismissed.

A persistent violator enhancement was also dismissed as part of the agreement.

Guidi was arrested on Sept. 20 after the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received calls reporting a man taking items from mailboxes in the Mink Creek area.

Deputies found Guidi and a woman he was with, 41-year-old Rachel Lynn Mcentire, of Springfield, Missouri driving south on Interstate 15 a short time later.

Among the items found in the pair’s possession were three checks — one for $25, one for $127.62 and a third, with “September rent” written in the memo line, for $1,485.

In addition to the probation, Guidi was ordered to pay $1,491 in fines.

Mcentire, who reached a similar plea deal, is scheduled to be sentenced by Carnaroli on Feb. 3.