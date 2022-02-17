Biz Buzz: Idaho Falls man giving customers fast vehicles and big dreams with off-road auto shop

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

IDAHO FALLS

Have an offroad vehicle in need of repair? This business may be able to help you

Dirtslayers sign out front. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – If you spend just a few minutes with Phillip Keathley, it’s clear that he knows his stuff.

The 21-year-old Brigham Young University-Idaho student recently opened Dirtslayers, an outfitter shop at 450 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls that customizes and builds anything and everything related to off-road vehicles.

Keathley started running the business out of the garage at his Idaho Falls home two years ago, and he’s thrilled to now have a more visible location in town.

“It’s been awesome. At the house, (our customers) were just people that we knew, but now we’ve got people that are realizing it’s an actual business, and it’s on a really busy road, so people are noticing the signs and seeing the cars and trucks out front,” Keathley tells EastIdahoNews.com.

He’s loved cars ever since he was a little kid. Though he’s only three years out of high school, his knowledge on the subject leaves one with the impression that he’s a seasoned professional.

During our conversation, he quickly rattled off engine and auto terminology while describing several projects he’s working on.

“I’ve always loved cars and I got into offroading in high school. It’s the freedom of it and going where you want (that I love most). It’s like driving fast cars but in 3D,” says Keathley.

But Keathley didn’t initially set out to have a career in automotive tech. His original idea was to go into finance because he was fascinated with money and investments and the idea of accumulating wealth.

When he was 16, his dad took him on a trip to Las Vegas, where they attended a car show.

Keathley was hooked.

And when he started the automotive engineering technology program at BYU-Idaho, he realized early on his true path was business management because, unlike many of his peers, he’s an entrepreneur.

“Once you’re done with the automotive program, you’re going to work for someone else, and I didn’t want to do that,” he says.

He’ll complete his associate degree this spring before starting work as a shop teacher at Idaho Falls High School this fall.

As for his business, Keathley has big dreams. He wants to see it continue to grow so he can open in a new location someday. He’d like to start collecting classic cars, fix them up and sell them to customers. He eventually wants to fund a race team for Ultra4 Racing.

“I want to get to the point where (the business) is running itself, and I can become a dealer for a bunch of companies and start building and selling cars,” Keathley says.

Dirtslayers is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Popular gumbo restaurant in Idaho Falls unexpectedly closes

IDAHO FALLS – A pick-up/delivery restaurant offering customers a taste of southeast Texas is closing its doors after just six months of business. That Gumbo Guy, which started serving customers in August at 3950 South Yellowstone Highway inside the old Billman’s Catering, announced on its Facebook page Wednesday it is officially closed.

“With a heavy heart, due to unforeseen circumstances, I have to announce that I’m packing up That Gumbo Guy and moving back home down south,” owners Brian and Ashley Horner write.

The specific reason for the closure was not stated, but the Horners say serving customers in eastern Idaho has been the most “exciting experience of (their) professional career.”

“I want to thank everyone who has ordered from us, especially our repeat customers. We know who you are. I’d love to offer anyone who messages me my recipes, as my show of thanks for what this town has given back to me. I will never forget you Idaho Falls/Ammon. Much love and God Speed.”

Burrito restaurant opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – As one restaurant packs up, another one is moving into town. Revolution Burrito opened at 900 Pancheri Drive in Idaho Falls a few weeks ago. The restaurant’s website describes the menu as “delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine.” A grand opening is in the works. EastIdahoNews.com is reaching out to the owner for a more in-depth story soon.

IDAHO FALLS

He launched a marketing firm weeks before COVID and now serves clients throughout North America

Ryan Joos, left, opened Vulpine Marketing in Idaho Falls just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began. He and his team now serve about 50 clients throughout the U.S. and Canada. | Ryan Joos

IDAHO FALLS – Ryan Joos had nothing but optimism for the future that lay ahead when he opened a marketing agency in Idaho Falls in February 2020.

He started his career in marketing six years before. He had been selling pest control in Indianapolis that summer. He knew he’d found his career path when he was introduced to SEO and inbound marketing at a conference he attended.

“This is how it’s supposed to be done,” Joos remembers thinking at the time. “From that point forward, a light came on in me and I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’”

