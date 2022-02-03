Here are BYU-Idaho’s enrollment numbers for Winter 2022

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho has released its official Winter 2022 enrollment numbers for both campus and online.

The university estimates that approximately 20,000 students are living in Rexburg during the Winter 2022 Semester with a total enrollment of 23,703 campus-based students. This number includes campus students who are enrolled in face-to-face, online, and/or internship courses.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 12,044 male students and 11,659 female students, (50.8% percent and 49.2% percent respectively). The total number of married students is 5,657, comprising 23.8% percent of the total campus-based student population.

In addition, BYU-Idaho has 17,547 online students who are serviced in partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

BYU-Idaho continues to integrate its unique student and academic emphasis that includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and a high-value educational experience.

See https://www.byui.edu/about/enrollment-and-demographics for details and history.