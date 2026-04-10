Missing endangered man found safe - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Colton G. McMinn was located overnight and is safe, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies thank the community for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement are looking for a missing 20-year-old man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly a week.

Colton G. McMinn is considered to be endangered, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho State Police and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, McMinn is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his neck.

Deputies say McMinn was last seen by family on Friday, April 3, and has not been seen or heard from since.

McMinn does not have a car and has reportedly been homeless in the Idaho Falls area, often staying with friends and acquaintances, but maintaining contact with family members.

Deputies are asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.

Anonymous tips on cases like this, or on criminal or suspicious activity, can be made www.IFcrime.org online through East Idaho Crime Stoppers.

This story has been updated. It was originally posted at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.